Karen Karapetyan, Richard Mills Discuss US-Armenia Cooperation Agenda

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

The Premier stressed the importance of regular meetings that provide a good opportunity to exchange views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Mills first expressed deep regrets over the big wildfire that recently broke out in the Khosrov Forest Reserve, noting that people in the United States have first-hand experience of all those complications that may be faced in such disasters. He noted that the US Embassy is keeping in close touch with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia in order to identify the areas of technical and expert assistance.

Concerning the improvement of the business environment and the fight against corruption, Ambassador Mills noted, “I warmly welcome your efforts to fight corruption and improve the business environment that has led to increased interest from American companies and investors towards Armenia. We continue to explore the ways we can support your efforts and deepen bilateral trade and investment. We are trying to find the best way to do it, including the most effective way to support the Anti-Corruption Council.”

Richard Mills emphasized that he had received a lot of positive feedback from the US-based companies operating in Armenia on the activities of the State Revenue Committee, adding that the United States is set to continue supporting the Government of Armenia in its effort to improve the business environment.

Thankful for the United States’ readiness to support the Government, Karen Karapetyan advised that a probe will soon be carried out into what happened in Khosrov Forest State Reserve, after which the cooperation with the American side will be more targeted.

Down to the fight against corruption, as well as the activities of the SRC, Karen Karapetyan said to be pleased to hear such an opinion about the steps undertaken by the Government in these areas. “However, we still have much to do in these areas and the reforms will be continued. We are firmly determined to improve the business environment, curb corruption, as all this is just a mere necessity for the development of the economy,” the Premier underscored.

Karen Karapetyan and Richard Mills also discussed the judiciary reform. The head of the Armenian government advised that a relevant roadmap is being worked out, considering the existing problems and shortfalls, and that the Armenian side looks forward to having the support of American partners and experts.

The Prime Minister attached importance to US Embassy’s active involvement in the forthcoming meeting of donor organizations in the justice sector, which will focus on the main directions and priorities for further reforms.

The parties took the opportunity to discuss a number of other issues related to the US-Armenia relationship