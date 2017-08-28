President of Georgia Thanked Armenians

On August 23, the RA MES Rescue Service forces were involved in the fire extinguishing works in Borjomi Gorge of Georgia.

The tent camp of the Armenian firefighter-rescuers was deployed near Tsakhveri settlement, after which two fire brigades carried out firefighting activities at the site allocated to the Armenian response forces.

The President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili who arrived at the scene, thanked all the countries that responded to the request for help, including Armenia.

To remind, a fire broke out in the Borjomi Gorge (near the village of Daba) in Georgia on August 20 and the Georgian authorities applied to the international community for help in extinguishing the wildfire in Borjomi.