On August 28 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the State Social Security Service of the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Hovhannes Sahakyan.

Issues related to social security and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were discussed during the meeting.

NKR minister of labor and social affairs Samvel Avanesyan partook at the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT