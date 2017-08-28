Death toll at 19 after bus plunges off pier in Russia

Russian authorities say a construction worker who was injured when a bus packed with laborers plunged off a pier on a peninsula near Crimea has died.

The death announced on August 28 brought the toll from the accident to 19.

Authorities in Krasnodar Krai said that another 19 people remain hospitalized, five of them in grave condition.

Officials said the bus packed with workers fell off a pier they were building on the Taman Peninsula on August 25.

Russia is building a bridge linking the peninsula to Crimea, the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea that Moscow occupied and seized in 2014.

