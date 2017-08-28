‘Turkmenistan interested in Iran-Armenia free trade zone’: Alexander Iskandaryan

Although Armenian media field actively discusses Putin-Sargsyan meeting held in days, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan does not see any interesting or extraordinary thing in it. “It was an ordinary working visit”, he told.

Addressing to the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Yerevan, the political scientist noticed: “Turkmenistan is interested in the free trade zone between Iran and the Republic of Armenia which refers to the whole Eurasian Economic Union. The Republic of Armenia will try to take the cooperation with Iran on its shoulders, including other EAEU countries. It is not easy to work with Iranians, but the process takes place.”

As stated by Alexander Iskandaryan, there is no need in overestimating the opportunities of the transit of Turkmen energy carriers through the territory of Armenia: “Armenian-Turkmen cooperation is possible, but it is the job of the economists. And political issues are possible to overcome.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN