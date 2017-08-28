Jailed Turkish journalists may protest ‘single-type’ uniforms by undressing

Imprisoned journalists in Turkey may protest against the government’s suggestion of a “single-type” uniform at court hearings for suspects facing terrorism charges by “undressing,” jailed daily Birgün staff member Mahir Kanaat has told a visiting opposition MP. Hurriyet reports.

Kanaat’s words to main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Utku Çakıözer during the latter’s visit to Istanbul’s Silivri Prison were revealed in an interview with Çakırözer published on the OdaTV news website on Aug. 27.

Stating that all imprisoned journalists are “uneasy” about the discussion on possible standardized outfits, Çakıözer said Kanaat referred to measures taken after Turkey’s military coup in 1980.

“Just like those being tried in cases after the [1980 coup] protested against the single-uniforms by undressing, we are determined to do the same,” he said.

Kanaat, who detained by police on Dec. 25, 2016, is accused of having connections to the hacker group RedHack, suspected of releasing the e-mail messages of Energy Minister Berat Albayrak. He is charged with “being a member of an armed terrorist organization” and denies all accusations.

Çakırözer also condemned the possible standardized outfit measure, saying it would overshadow the right to a fair trial.

“Those governing our country should think very well of the trauma and negative psychology that such a measure would cause. All the journalists who I have met, without exception, are disturbed about this issue. If such a ruling comes out, they are thinking of not attending to the trials and not even defending themselves. The decision to implement a single-type uniform would overshow the holiness of the principles of a right to defense and the right to a fair trial,” he said.

“Who would win from the image of a journalist undressing in front of the court? [Such an image] would cause all of us in Turkey to lose. It would create a bad perception for Turkey in front of the world,” Çakırözer added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had said during a speech on Aug. 5 in the eastern province of Malatya that the Justice Ministry would soon introduce a standardized jumpsuit in a dark almond color for suspected members of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), following controversy over an accused soldier who wore a t-shirt bearing the writing “hero” in court. Other suspects on trial over terror charges, however, would be obliged to wear jackets and trousers, Erdoğan added.