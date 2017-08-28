Film on last Armenian village in Cilicia to be screened in Turkey

A documentary film featuring the history of Vakif, the last Armenian village in historical Cilicia, is now being translated into Turkish to be screened for the Turkish audience, Agos reports.

The village, situated in the province Hatay, has about 100 Armenian residents (the population increases in the summer seasons). In 2012, it was spotted by Sayid Serkan, a Turkish photographer, and Caroline Trend from the United States, who decided to produce the documentary Vakif: Last Armenian Village in Turkey, to tell about the community’s everyday life.

The film project, brought to life under a jointly funded grant by the US Embassy in Ankara and the US Department of State, features Kami Kartun as a central character who brings the Turkish-Armenians’ current problems to attention, highlighting their social, educational and other concerns.

Officially registered as Christian community, Vakif is the only village in Turkey having a functioning Armenian church.