Artsakh President received Abkhazia’s FM

On 28 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Daur Kove.

Issues related to bilateral relations and regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted that official Stepanakert paid special emphasis on the development of relations with Abkhazia, adding that the Artsakh people were heartened by all the achievements of the fraternal country.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT