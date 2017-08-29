Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:11 | August 29 2017
PM briefed on progress in Kumayri historic center rehabilitation program

The Kumayri Historic Center Rehabilitation Program was discussed during a regular workshop held today by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

The Premier was briefed on the construction of infrastructures, the activities carried out in the frame of Kumayri Revival non-public contractual specialized investment fund, as well as the steps aimed at attracting investors.

The Head of Government urged those responsible to complete the proposed construction work strictly in tune with the established timetable.

