‘Would be no fire if head of section was not fired’

“A1 +” asked Karine Shahverdyan, a member of the “Nairit” coordination group, to get information on the explosion and the subsequent fire in “Nairit”.

What is actually burning and what could cause an explosion?

“On July 1, 20 people were dismissed from work, being considered not important at the factory. One of them was the head of this section, who was providing security here. I think if the head of the section was at the factory, he would know what was going on and this would not happen”, said Karine Shahverdyan.

“Maybe dismantling operations were being carried out at the factory, and everything started from a little spark, I don’t know, but the fact that specialists do not have their word in the factory today, and the bankruptcy manager does whatever he wishes… he has told: I can do whatever I want”.