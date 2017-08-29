Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:09 | August 29 2017
16:09 | August 29 2017

Germany’s Merkel says relationship with Turkey at a ‘very complicated phase’

Germany’s Merkel says relationship with Turkey at a ‘very complicated phase’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Aug. 29 that the relationship between Berlin and Ankara was at “a very complicated phase.” Hurriyet reports.

Merkel said Germany would like better relations with Turkey but added that Ankara had to take steps regarding fulfillment of the principles of the rule of law.

She also urged Ankara to release jailed German citizens in the country, calling their imprisonment “unjustified.”

Referring to German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel and several others by name, Merkel told reporters that Germany’s “demand is very clear: Those people who are in prison should be freed.”

The German chancellor also stated that she “does not believe that Berlin will be able to talk about updating the Customs Union with Turkey” in the coming months.

СМИ обязаны цитировать материалы Aravot.am с гиперссылкой на конкретный материал цитирования. Гиперссылка должна быть размещена в первом абзаце текста.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook