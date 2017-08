Azerbaijan will put Portuguese MP Rubina Berardo on its black list for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), foreign ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said, according to APA.

Also, the foreign ministry has summoned Portugal’s charge d’affaires over Berardo’s visit.

The MP took the trip to Karabakh in mid-August and held several meetings there.

The Portuguese diplomat, in turn, said that the MP’s visit was of a private nature.