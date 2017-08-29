Emmanuel Macron: Fighting Islamist terror is France’s top priority

The French president has used a key speech to describe the battle against Islamist terrorism as his “top priority.” Macron also argued against taking sides in the power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Deutsche Welle reports.

Fighting “Islamist terrorism” is France’s top priority said President Emmanuel Macron in his first major foreign policy speech on Tuesday.

“Providing security for our citizens means that the fight against Islamist terrorism is our first priority,” he told a crowd of some 200 French ambassadors gathered in Paris.

France has suffered a number of terror attacks in recent years, which have claimed more than 230 lives.