‘We not to be forgiven letting Europe down again, president realizes this too’, political scientist

“I hope and believe that the document will eventually be signed. We won’t be forgiven for letting Europe down for the second time. Serzh Sargsyan realizes this too”, touching upon Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s statement, that in autumn Armenia will sign a comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement with the EU, made at the meeting with the “Baze” participants, said political scientist Ara Papyan.

He pointed out that, despite the fact, as they say, one fears of what one has witnessed: “In 2013, they said that it was impossible for the document not to be signed. Galust Sahakyan said so, but hours later we were informed that Serzh Sargsyan had refused to sign the agreement with the EU, and was obliged to join the EAEU”.

According to the political scientist, this time the probability of signing the agreement is bigger: “The document is well-designed. It will be weaker and smaller, but will allow Armenia to “ventilate”.

Ara Papyan also noted, that the president has told this, although, earlier he had given other promises as well, which he did not keep: “He has promised much more serious things: opening of Stepanakert Airport, Zangezur railway, new nuclear power plant… At the same time, he is the president of everyone, not only the “Baze” participants, he should organize such a meeting for all the media”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN