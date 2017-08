On 29 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with first deputy defense minister of the Republic of Armenia Artak Zakaryan.

The meeting addressed issues related to army building and cooperation between the two states in the sphere.

Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan partook at the talks.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT