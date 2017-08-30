School problems to be solved to increase school and teacher reputation

“Schools should be able to breathe freely both financially and economically, so as not to be a burden on parents. Parents complain not that much about the facts of fundraising, but what exactly is the fundraising for at school”, said Minister of Education and Science, Levon Mkrtchyan, during the meeting with school principals.

According to the Minister, there are schools where fundraising is carried out officially, but there have not been any complaints for so many years, because parents see where these funds are directed and the result is visible.

“So, parents support the school. We must take actions to raise the reputation of the school and the teacher. Very simple formulas, but difficult to implement”. The purpose of the meeting between the Minister and the pedagogues was to discuss the existing problems in the sphere, and make suggestions. The pedagogues present at the meeting were representatives of “Union of School Centres”. According to Levon Mkrtchyan, the union is a platform where open discussions can be held. According to Levon Mkrtchyan, today there is a problem – how to teach in schools with less than 100 pupils, or improvement of financing mechanisms, the problem of textbooks, standards in high school, etc.

According to the Minister, with the solution of these problems the quality of education, the reputation of the teacher and the school will increase.

Aravot.am asked MP Ruzan Muradyan whether it is possible to raise the reputation of school and teacher when we often hear about corruption in schools.

“I do not want to start the academic year by propagating bad values, because raising the teacher’s reputation should be the goal of any of us: both journalists’, officials’, and teachers’ as well. I think that the state’s approach and the improvement of the teacher’s social status are the guarantee of this”.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN