‘The Promise’ Director Terry George to be Honored at ANCA-WR Banquet

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region will award Terry George, the award-winning film director and writer of “The Promise” with the prestigious ANCA-WR Arts and Letters Award at the 2017 Annual Gala Banquet on Sunday, October 8 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“By taking on such a monumental project of portraying the human story surrounding the Armenian Genocide on the big screen with the groundbreaking film, The Promise, Terry George and his team opened a door which has been closed to filmmakers for decades and set the groundwork enabling future films to tackle this tragic chapter of modern times head-on. As Armenians, we were so proud and so emotional to finally see our story in mainstream theaters screening to wider audiences. This would not have been accomplished without Kirk Kerkorian’s sense of duty and generosity, the vision and talent of Terry George, and the long-term commitment and dedication of Eric Esrailian and his entire team. For this, we are so grateful, and the ANCA-WR Board of Directors wanted to recognize this accomplishment by honoring Terry George at our Annual Gala Banquet not only for his work on The Promise, but overall for his steadfast voice as a defender of human rights,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian.

Terry George is a passionate director who fulfilled the vision of Kirk Kerkorian by creating a film which educated the public about the perseverance of the Armenian nation. As stated by Kerkorian’s longtime attorney, “The Promise will be a film celebrating the Armenian people and, in the context of a wonderful love story, will open the door to awareness and the championing of human rights.”

As the filming progressed, George and Survival Pictures were faced with multiple hardships, including state-sponsored Turkish efforts to sabotage its performance. In the end, however, they overcame these obstacles and ensured the movie’s successful release. The film went on to screen in the Vatican and the United States Capitol, as well as at various venues worldwide.

Terry George masterfully depicts historical sagas, whether it be the Genocide of the Armenians at the turn of the 20th Century or the Rwandan Genocide which began in the Spring of 1994. “The Promise” is a true testament to George’s commitment to truth and justice. Through the tragic love story of Michael and Anna, the film demonstrates the horrid reality of Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire in 1915. “The Promise” reveals the atrocities carried out against the Armenians, while showcasing the unsung heroes – from Ambassador Morgenthau to the Near East Relief missionaries- who jeopardized their safety to save what was left of a People at risk of obliteration.

For his tireless efforts and commitment to increasing consciousness of historically significant topics of interest to the Armenian people, Terry George is unequivocally deserving of this award. He has done everything in his power to help educate the world on sensitive Armenian issues through his passion for film production.

The 2016 ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The main event will begin at 4:30p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. A three-course dinner will follow at 6:00 p.m. accompanied by a powerful program and presentation of awards.

Individuals interested in attending the Annual Gala Banquet are encouraged to purchase tickets or obtain individual or corporate sponsorship information online at www.ancawr.org/gala or call (818) 500-1918.

The ANCA-WR Gala Banquet represents the single largest annual gathering of Armenian American public policy leaders throughout the western United States, and is attended by over 1,000 prominent Members of Congress, state legislators and officials, community leaders, and many of the organization’s strongest activists and generous donors from California, Nevada, Arizona, and throughout the western United States.

