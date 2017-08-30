To find connection between everything and everyone

According to philosopher and art theorist Boris Groys’s opinion, it is the first impression that Facebook contributes to the free circulation of ideas. In reality it is the opposite, social networks limit the communication by the circle of people chosen by certain principles. And indeed, have you not noticed that your posts and links are commented on by the same people almost always? Their number does not exceed a few dozens and they do not express any new and unexpected viewpoint usually. The website reviewers are fewer in number – the main “active” does not exceed 10 people and it is known in advance what they will write.

The search engine leads to the same “fragmentation”. We search words and not the interconnectedness of phenomena. We need to know about trees, we search, for example, the word “tree” in Google, and if it is needed to read about fish, we search for “fish”. But how the tree and fish are connected with each other, to that Google does not give an answer. Groys reminds that people have undergone such era already, people did not write books but simply looked for this or that plant or precious stone in the dictionaries to know what it is intended for. Then the Renaissance commenced and people turned back to creating again. Pursuant to the philosopher, the current “passive” era can last for several centuries.

But forasmuch as none of us can live that long, the ones who are given by God to see more than the notification list on Facebook, google or Wikipedia, those people should try to make real connections between people and their groups, as well as the phenomena. Suppose, the ones filled with hostility towards Kremlin and the ones seeing the salvation of the world in the US create their group, it is not compulsory for it to be formed as a “Facebook group”: when a “Putinist” appears in their group out of a sudden, the members of that group make an organized attack against that “Rusulman” and “Russist”. But it is the same within the group of “Putinists”: they are very friendly within the group and swear on the “liberasts” and “gayropeans”. And if such person appears nearby suddenly… well, you understand. The same about the fans of “Sasna Tsrer” and the police. The same about the Republicanists and the ones swearing on them. The prescription to find a connection among all those groups is very simple – to see the Human inside them all.

Consider it being “at sixes and sevens”.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN