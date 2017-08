The Lawyer of Hengameh Shahidi, a jailed Iranian journalist, said on Tuesday evening that she was released on bail.

Mustafa Turk Hamedani told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Shahidi’s case is still under investigation in the court.

Shahidi was arrested last winter on some ‘security charges’ in the city of Mashad, in northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

She was later transferred to Evin Prison in Tehran based on a ruling by Media Court.