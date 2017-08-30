Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:33 | August 30 2017
Taron Margaryan on lavish expenses: ‘They simply try to vilify Mayor’s work’

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan was asked – information is in place showing that he continues to do lavish expenses from Yerevan budget, that is, does his practice continue to remain the same?

He answered: “I am not of that opinion. They simply try to vilify the work of the Mayor, they try to vilify the success of Yerevan Municipality of the recent years and make it sound pleasant to the ears of our fellow citizens relative to the finances. I am not of that opinion. Yerevan with its community budget and project approaches can implement such steps and become presentable in other countries and capitals.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN

