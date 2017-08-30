France’s Macron unveils foreign policy priorities in speech to ambassadors

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled his foreign policy priorities in a closely watched address to France’s nearly 200 ambassadors in Paris. France 24 reports.

In his first major foreign policy speech, Macron called on his ambassadors to convey the message of a “stronger, more unified and more open” France.

Macron confirmed that under his leadership, the fight against Islamist terrorism, especially in Syria and Iraq, will be the biggest priority in French diplomacy. The French leader said the Islamic State group is “our enemy” and “we must end the war” in Syria. Macron also said he wants to organize an international summit in Paris “against the financing of terrorism” at the beginning of next year.

On the European Union, the pro-Europe leader underscored his desire to see a strengthening of economic and monetary union for a core group of countries, saying “Brexit should not take up all our energy”.

Macron also emphasized the need for development in Africa, saying it is key to fighting both terrorism and the migrant crisis.

Macron also said he backs the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, under which Tehran vowed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for eased international sanctions. “There is no alternative to the non-proliferation agenda,” he said.

On fighting climate change, he said he will do “everything” to honor the 2015 Paris climate deal, despite plans by the United States to pull out. Paris will host an international climate change summit in December.

On the topic of the Middle East, Macron said France will continue to push for peace in the region, promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He will travel to the region in spring.