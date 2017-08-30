Daniel Decker: “If there is an Azerbaijani black list, I am already honored to appear in it”

American singer and composer Daniel Decker (Deckeryan) is already paying his 17th visit to Armenia. The singer’s latest visit is linked to the 25th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence and liberation of Shushi. Decker unveiled details of his project at a news conference on Wednesday.

“I will present my new project “My Artsakh” in the country on September 3. The concert program features two premieres – “Araks” and “My Artsakh” songs. The author of the lyrics of “Araks” song is me, with its music composed by Ara Gevorgyan. The song is about the river itself. The next song “My Artsakh” is an interview to Artsakh and its great, courageous people. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with my friends – popular singers Hamlet Gevorgyan, Leyla Saribekyan, Anahit Shahbazyan and Eva Yeganyan,” the singer detailed.

To note, the project is implemented under the aegis of the Artsakh Ministry of Culture and Youth Affairs and the Armenian Ministry of Culture.

Commenting on his attitude towards the black list of Azerbaijan which he could appear in as well, Daniel Decker said: “If there is such a black list, I am already honored [to appear in it]. Ever since I wrote Adana, I am sure the list was already prepared for me. And that is OK with me; I would rather stand for the truth.”

The singer also added that he wants to hold concerts in the regions of Armenia as well.

To remind, Daniel Decker gained Armenian citizenship on 23 April 2015.