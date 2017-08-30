՛Embassy decided so, what can we do?՛: lawyer on not giving US visas to police station attackers

Tigran Hayrapetyan, the member of the “Founding Parliament” anti-government movement, the defender of the interests of Karo Yeghnukyan accused of supporting “Sasna Tsrer” armed group for attacking the police station, commented on the announcement made by the US Embassy to Armenia implying that the persons having taken part in the attack against police station will not be given a US access visa.

The Embassy has announced that the people taken part in the attack will not participate in the programs funded by the US either.

“The state decides the fields of its activity, including the fields of donation, which are under its legitimacy. We cannot impose, for example, a donation. If the US Embassy has decided so, what can we do? It is its position, it is a political issue”, noticed Tigran Hayrapetyan: As stated by him: “If the Embassy has decided to make only certain groups of people as the participants of its programs, there is no problem, it is up to them to decide.”

We asked whether the decisions of the US Embassy referred to Yeghnukyan as well in this case. Hayrapetyan noted that Karo Yeghnukyan has not participated in the attack against the police station and has not supported any of the armed group members by any way: “If even the US Embassy makes any decision regarding Karo Yeghnukyan, it will become a violation of the innocence presumption. If such case occurs, we will apply to court, although I do not think that Yeghukyan is considered to be the supporter of the attack against the police station by anyone.”

Hayrapetyan also referred to the decision of the Embassy constituting that during July events the ones having applied force against the journalists and protesters, in this case – the police officers in civil clothes, will not partake in the programs financed by the US Embassy. “They consider that question unfair and decide to deprive them of that right”, noticed Tigran Hayrapetyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN