Artsakh president received French entrepreneur of Armenian origin

On 30 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received French entrepreneur of Armenian origin Armen Petrosyan.

Issues related to the implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan noted the demand of involving Diaspora Armenian businessmen in the economic development of Artsakh considering it one of the reliable bases of the country’s socioeconomic progress.

 

Categories: Official

