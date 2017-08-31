Taron Margaryan strictly warns school principals for asking parents for money within ‘Help your school’ program

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan reprimanded Yerevan school principals during the consultation with them.

He touched upon the “Help your school” program, which has been operating since 2011: “I want to remind our school principals that “Help your school” website, which is transparent and accessible to our citizens, which is also a report to all parents, has the following basic idea: those students who have learnt, and graduated from that school, both private and public, have had success in life, should be contacted by our school principals, and the school should try to get help from them through “Help your school” program. But some of our directors began to make parents transfer money to “Help your school” website several times a month or several times a year. So, my dears, we are going to be very consistent. In such cases, we will have a tough response. The goal was clear and the goal should be taken to the end. If there are no parents or pupils in a certain school, who have succeeded, then “Help your school” program should not be implemented in that school. So, let the school make conclusions, why its students have not succeeded or do not want to help the school. Let them make conclusions, it’s also one of the assessment criteria for me”.

The mayor strongly warned the directors, not to ask for help for the school in such a manner: “We will criticize those directors who make such an approach”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN