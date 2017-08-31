Artsakh President received Antonia Arslan

On 31 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the “Tufenkian” charitable foundation and famous Italian writer and scientist of Armenian origin Antonia Arslan.

The meeting addressed issues pertaining to the implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh, with special emphasis put on the cultural sphere.

President Sahakyan welcomed Antonia Arslan’s visit to Artsakh, acknowledging her scientific and patriotic activity and stressing that Antonia Arslan enjoyed high esteem and love in Artsakh.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT