For Amulsar case, court decides: NGOs not proper subjects, have no right to appeal to court

On the session for the case of citizens of Gndevaz community of Vayots Dzor region and “Ecological Right” and “Ecodar” NGOs against several state agencies, the court decided that NGOs are not proper subjects, and have no right to appeal to court, because they do not provide the provisions of the law.

The presiding judge substantiated this decision by the new law on NGOs that entered into force this summer.

Representatives of NGOs are awaiting the written justification of the court decision, to understand according to which points they do not provide the provisions of the law.

Ecologist Arthur Grigoryan insists that the court’s decision contradicts the Aarhus Convention compliance committee’s and the government’s position, which has repeatedly provided the Committee with substantiations, as if they provide the NGOs with the right to appeal to the court, and showcase the law they have adopted as if to strengthen that right.

Ecologists consider the court’s decision as a political decision, not related to the legal process. According to them, the purpose of depriving NGOs of the right to appeal to the court is to close all the doors before ecologists. The next court session is scheduled for September twenty-eighth.

It should be noted that the plaintiffs dispute the positive conclusions made by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Nature Protection on Amulsar exploitation after expertise, as well as the legitimacy of the positive opinion of the National Academy of Sciences of the Lake Sevan Conservation Commission and other permits for mine exploitation with a separate suit.

Arpine SIMONYAN