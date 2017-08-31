Armenia and Georgia against Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem

After 9 years of interval, MP of the Republic of Armenia Shirak Torosyan, coming from Javakhk, has crossed the Armenian-Georgian border. The attitude of the Georgian authorities towards him, according to Shirak Torosyan, are in the context of the entry to a new phase of the Armenian-Georgian relations.

Speaking of the Armenian-Georgian relations, Shirak Torosyan mentioned that the Georgian authorities are conscious that Turkey and Azerbaijan can become a customer of political processes in Georgia. Therefore, healthy powers are formed in Georgia today and the Georgian authorities have undertaken to make the relations closer to nullify the Turkish-Azerbaijani influence also due to the efforts of the Armenian side.

“Now we witness the establishment of the Armenian-Georgian actual relations. They have been expressed by slogans and toasts throughout the years of Mikheil Saakashvili’s office”, informed the speaker.

Pursuant to the MP’s conviction, being in different systems and of different political orientations, Armenia and Georgia have an issue of restraining Pan-Turkism in the region: “Georgia is conscious of this now and they try to nullify the destroying policy of Mikheil Saakashvili for Georgia. In this context no foreign political orientation or a difference of approaches is able to interrupt the Armenian-Georgian relations.”

Let us remind you that the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced that Batumi is a Turkish city which they have lost temporarily and sooner or later they will restore it in their territory. Turkey claims to establish an overland connection with Azerbaijan in this direction.

Nelly GRIGORYAN