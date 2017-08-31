European Training Foundation launches two calls for examples of good practice in partner countries

Identifying good practice helps policymakers, business and training providers to share knowledge and know-how, prompting further development. To highlight good practice, and inspire partner countries in their work relating to the Small Business Act (SBA) for Europe, the European Training Foundation (ETF) has launched two separate Good Practice calls.

The first call, open to all providers of Vocational Education and Training (VET) in the ETF’s 29 partner countries bordering Europe, seeks good practice examples of entrepreneurial learning as a key competence in the VET curriculum.

This call is inspired by the European Entrepreneurship Competence Framework, which identifies a number of entrepreneurial competence areas. The most inspiring submission will be invited to Brussels during European Vocational Skills Week (20-24 November 2017). Entries close on 20 September, 2017.