Madrid Principles still on Armenia’s agenda?

“Richard Hoagland has sspokenabout what lays on the table of the negotiations, if they exist at all”, Shirak Torosyan, the member of the Committee of the Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, has expressed his opinion. He assured that a consensus is in place relative to the principles, and the only impediment is Azerbaijan: “It is known that after the April War negotiations are in a process aimed at restarting negotiations.”

The Republican MP considers the value of Hoagland’s announcement the revoicing of the provisions which had been primarily agreed upon before the April War.

Asked whether after April War Armenia has not had a look at its positions again and whether Madrid Principles reminded by Richard Hoagland are still a topic of discussion to Armenia or on its agenda, Shirak Torosyan replied: “After April War, Armenia’s position has assuredly changed and it has become more strict. In my opinion, it should have happened earlier, forasmuch as until that Azerbaijan’s delays were not giving anything to the peaceful settlement of the issue. I think after Kazan meeting Armenia should have made its position rougher, when Azerbaijan thwarted the peace treaty. The political authorities of Armenia hoped they could bring Azerbaijan into a constructive platform by the influence of the international public, but April took place.”

Asked whether Madrid Principles remain on Armenia’s agenda after April, Shirak Torosyan answered that it will be decided by the high-ranked political authorities of the Republic of Armenia.

He was also asked what the US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia Richard Hoagland implied when speaking of Armenia’s sovereign decisions.

In days the US Ambassador has told during the interview with “Azatutyun” radio station: “We have clearly said that our aim is to be sure that Armenia can make its sovereign decisions, which path it chooses, which economic, political model it chooses. We want to give Armenia tools to continue making sovereign decisions and be sure that Armenia will not be subject to pressures by others to pursue a path which Armenia does not want to walk through.”

“I do not comment on speeches putting Armenia’s sovereignty under question. The Republic of Armenia makes its decisions within the context of its own sovereignty and national security”, stated Shirak Torosyan.

Nelly GRIGORYAN