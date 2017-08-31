Vardenis road as a unique crack in Artsakh blockade  

The Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia has commenced an active cooperation with its colleagues from Artsakh Parliament. The President of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Gagik Minasyan has expressed his opinion implying that the MPs of Armenia should cooperate with their Artsakh colleagues representing the Armenian and international experience of parliamentary work. The members of the Committee have visited Artsakh lately.

“In Artsakh we have represented 5 separate topics during the sessions lasting 2 days. They topics were: control over law applications, creation of parliamentary budget office, discussions over the adoption of bill on audit chamber, creation of a body providing the parliament-audit chamber cooperation and program budgeting. Our colleagues from Artsakh had prepared for these discussions very well and we were able to conduct a rather serious work. Rather interesting discussions emerged around all the aforementioned topics. The main emphasis was put on the topic of the efficient spending of the public finances”, informed Gagik Minasyan.

Referring to the use of the new Vardenis road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the speaker highlighted that the usage of the road is an extremely huge achievement. Pursuant to his conviction, this is a unique crack in Artsakh blockade. The new road reduces the distance of reaching Artsakh by 10-20 kilometers and contributes to the increase of the influx of tourists essentially.

Gagik Minasyan spoke about the increase of economic growth in Artsakh as well.

Nelly GRIGORYAN