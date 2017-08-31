Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:33 | August 31 2017
Azerbaijani armed forces fire during OSCE monitoring

In his Twitter page, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan says, that during the monitoring carried out by the OSCE Minsk Group mission in Tavush, the Azerbaijani armed forces have opened fire.

OSCE monitoring group failed to monitor the border village Chinari of Tavush region in Armenia for a long time. The Defence Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has told “Azatutyun” about this.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on the group.

“The group conducted a monitoring in Chinari, Kasprzyk [personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk] personally participated, and during that the Azerbaijani armed forces fired on the monitoring group in the direction of Chinari village. The monitoring group failed to do its job for a long time”, said Mr Hovhannisyan.

