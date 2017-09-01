President Erdoğan says US indictment of guards from Washington brawl a ‘scandal’

A U.S. decision to arrest Turkish security guards involved in a brawl in Washington in May is a scandal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 1. Hurriyet reports.

“This is a complete scandal. It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States,” Erdoğan told reporters after prayers for the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Eleven people were hurt in the brawl during Erdoğan’s visit to Washington, which the city’s police chief described as a brutal attack on peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

Turkey has told U.S. officials that security outside the ambassador’s home was negligent and did not ensure the safety of Erdoğan’s entourage amid protests from sympathizers of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), it claimed.

Erdoğan said the United States had failed to provide him protection from members of the PKK during his visit, and added he would discuss the issue with President Donald Trump in his next visit.

The charges against some members of Erdoğan’s security detail sent a clear message that the United States “does not tolerate individuals who use intimidation and violence to stifle freedom of speech and legitimate political expression,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

“These developments in the United States are not good at all. The United States is still a country where the FETO gang (Gülen’s network) is being protected. The United States has literally become a country where the PKK terrorist organisation is under protection,” Erdoğan said.

“I am having trouble understanding what the United States is trying to do with all these developments,” he added.