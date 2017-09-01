What an international mess Armenian pro-Westerners would raise if any Russian official allowed himself to say such thing: ‘Hayots Ashkhar’

The pro-Western circles are in euphoric moods these days: the subject is the announcement made by the US Ambassador Richard Mills where he has made an expression rather unpleasant, if not insulting to us. Do you imagine what an international mess the Armenian pro-Westerners would raise if any Russian official allowed her/himself to say such thing – putting the capability of Armenia to make sovereign decisions under question publicly. “Hayots ashkhar” daily reports.

Do you remember what happened when the President of the State Duma of Russia, Boris Gryzlov, as if emphasizing the circumstance of us being a reliable partner, announced: “Armenia is Russia’s outpost in South Caucasus.” Well, this was not the best way to compliment the Southern ally, it was an error that the pro-Westerners did not hesitate to make a topic for a huge discussion, remembering for years, reminding, updating and refreshing the mentioned successful formulation as a “material evidence”, that our country has disappeared from the world map, as a sovereign country it has been deprived of the last glimpse of sovereignty and become Russia’s colony.

The fact that back at those times, when the celebration of Independence was conducted under the flag of the US in Georgia, “the vivid example of sovereignty”, the high-ranked officials of Georgia were given their salaries from the budget of the US, or that the military parade is received by NATO Secretary General in Ukraine, which “became independent” from Russia at the expense of losing control over Crimea and other regions, does not seem odd to our pro-Westerners at all, they do not consider it humiliating to the public of those countries. The opposite, they consider it a gift which is to be achieved by all possible and impossible means.

Please, compare the list of the media and NGOs taking the Western front forward with the number of the sporadic media and public organizations loyal to Russia (let us not name them serving to the Russian vector) and you will become sure that propagating for the West and against Russians is an expensive pleasure and it is abundantly funded within the framework of grant programs dripping from the horn of abundance.

After the April War, when the Russian weaponry accumulated in Azerbaijan was turned back on us targeting our soldiers, which was “an unexpected event” to a lot of people, it poured a water on the mill of pro-Westerners and the “9th weave” of the anti-Russian hysteria was not late. Russia arms Azerbaijan, destabilizes the region using Karabakh issue as a tool of not losing its influence on the region and strengthening its control over the sides. And this in the case when, regardless of everything, after all, the same Russia is the one who preserves the military balance in the region, restraining Azerbaijan’s continually increasing militancy.

And it is needless to say how the ratio of forces will change if russophobia, the dream cherished by the circles having made russophobia their “specialty”, becomes a reality and Russia “takes its foot out of” the South Caucasus and frees the hands of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood.

However, it appears that the “pioneers” of pro-Westernism continue to play with fire, unceasingly provoking Russia and discussing the stillborn idea of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union regularly. We can be objected as if stillborn does not mean an initiative doomed to failure from the very start, it implies the EAEU, which does not live good times apparently. But even if it is so, is there a sense in performing in the role of the destroyer with the perspective of being squashed under its ruins?

Lilit POGHOSYAN