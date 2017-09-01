Armenian schools welcome over 40,000 first-graders as academic year kicks off today

Over 40,000 first-graders are attending school in Armenia today as the academic year kicks off in all the educational institutions of the country.

“The exact number [of the first-graders] will become clear after 5 September. Meantime, the number of first-graders have increased compared to the past year, when it stood at some 39,000,” Ashot Arshakyan, the head of the General Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Science, told Panorama.am.

Mr. Arshakyan also informed that nine schools have not admitted first-graders this year. “According to initial data, nine schools do not have first-grade students. Most of them are in Syunik Province,” he detailed.

Ashot Arshakyan added that the number of schools that did not welcome first-graders have reduced from 13 recorded in the last year.