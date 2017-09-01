‘Everything is under our control’, Deputy Defence Minister on accumulation of troops and military equipment in Nakhichevan

Despite the reports that Azerbaijan is accumulating troops and military equipment in Nakhichevan, there is no need to apply to CSTO for security reasons for Armenia. Deputy Minister of Defence Artak Zakaryan told this to the journalists. “The accumulation of arms by Azerbaijan is not a novelty, including accumulation in Nakhichevan. Everything is under our control”, he assured.

Then he touched upon the armaments supplied from Russia to Armenia within the framework of 200 million dollars loan, saying that the vast majority of expected supplies were supplied, the process is going on.

As for the new batch, according to the Deputy Minister: “You will know everything in its time”.

Artak Zakaryan also commented on the recent incident, when the Azerbaijani side had opened fire during the OSCE monitoring: “It’s not for the first time, that they violate the ceasefire regime during the OSCE monitoring. The incident illustrates the fact that Azerbaijan continues to violate the ceasefire regime”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN