‘I would not say US Ambassador’s statement contradicts our state interests’, Shavarsh Kocharyan about our sovereignty

“We want to give Armenia tools so it can continue to make sovereign decisions, and to be sure that Armenia will not be pressured by others to take a course, which Armenia doesn’t wish to take”, regarding this statement by US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Aravot.am asked Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan for comment. In response to our question, whether why Mr. Mills questions our sovereignty, he said, “You know, you need to address him for these questions, to see what he meant. It is not accepted that I should comment on the Ambassador’s statement, I do not think I should comment”.

To our remark, that many consider it in the context of joining the EAEU, Shavarsh Kocharyan responded, “In what context it is, that’s already different assumptions. At least I would not say that the Ambassador’s statement contradicts our state interests, that he has said something which needs to be opposed, from this point of view, I do not see a problem for commenting”.

We told that the Foreign Ministry is frequently accused of keeping silent and not responding properly. After Hoagland’s statement, the Foreign Ministry responded that the word urgent was irrelevant, Shavarsh Kocharyan responded, “There has been no case, whether after the government’s session or here, that I have refused to answer questions. Or what does it mean, keeping silence? You can’t find such a case. It’s a question-and-answer process, a statement and comment process, we always welcome such”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN