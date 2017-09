At 06:56 AM on September 2, an alarm was received implying that a bomb was set in the building of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. Ministry Emergency Situations informs.

The rescue group conducting combat counting and rescue operations of special significance arrived at the place of the incidence.

The Commander of the engineers’ group of the Collective Center of the Civil Defense Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia arrived as well.