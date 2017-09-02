2503 first-graders in Artsakh

In the new academic year, Artsakh schools will have a total of 2503 first-graders. Deputy Minister of Science and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Mikayel Hambardzumyan told this to Aravot.am, noting that last year there were 2555 first-graders. Speaking about the renovations in various schools ahead of the new academic year, the deputy minister noted, “Renovations were carried out in several schools of the republic, as well as some schools were reconstructed. Capital repairs were done in the schools of Haki and Ishkhanadzor communities of Kashatagh region, and almost a new building is being built in Alashkert community. Besides, based on the need, partial renovations were carried out in different schools of Artsakh”.

Referring to the school attendance of Talish pupils, who have temporarily settled down in Alashan community in Martakert district, the deputy minister notes, that there are minimum conditions necessary for the teaching-learning process, and they will continue their education there until the restoration of Talish.

Davit ABAGHYAN