Iran, Armenia review defense cooperation

Iranian ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi and Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan in a meeting on Friday discussed defense cooperation between the two countries. IRNA reports.

Sargsyan described developing cooperation between Iran and Armenia as ‘important’.

He also expressed hope that Yerevan and Tehran promote cooperation during the second term of President Hassan Rouhani.

In the meeting, the two sides also discussed bilateral ties, regional conditions, and the process of solving conflicts.

After President Rouhani’s last year’s visit to Armenia, grounds have been prepared for both countries to reinforce all-out cooperation.