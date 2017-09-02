Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:03 | September 2 2017
Merkel criticises Turkey after two more German citizens detained

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sept. 1 sharply criticised Turkey’s detention of two further German citizens, saying Berlin should react decisively and perhaps rethink its relations with Ankara.

Under the circumstances, Merkel said she did not think it was appropriate to carry out further discussions with Ankara about its participation in a European Union customs union.

“We must react decisively,” Merkel told a business event in the southern city of Nuremberg. Given the latest events, she said it was “perhaps necessary to rethink” relations with Ankara.

A government spokeswoman told reporters earlier on Sept. 1 that two German citizens had been detained in Turkey for what Berlin believes are “political” reasons.

