Armenian PM got angry during his visit to Gyumri

On September 1, PM Karen Karapetyan conducted a closed working meeting in Shirak Governmental Administration with almost all Ministers. The meeting lasted for 3 hours. Among the participants were all the heads of department of the administration, community leaders, NGO representatives, entrepreneurs.

Asked who will be the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2018, Mr. Karapetyan told that he has spoken about this for numeral times. “Let me not repeat myself”, he answered briefly. The leader of the government spoke about the operations on Rustaveli Street upgrade, located in the territory of “Kumayri Reserve”. He informed that they have set a deadline to finish it until October 1. And although according to him it is possible they will not manage, they will accomplish “Kumayri” program for sure. “We should pin that we do not have respective points for Gyumri’s tourism with this kind of potential, Gyumri is unique and we are going to consistently continue that program”, stated the PM.

Mr. Karapetyan was asked whether any entrepreneur has pursued his example of buying one of the buildings of “Kumayri” reserve and turning it into an interesting service object for developing tourism. “Yes”, replied the PM, we asked him to publicize names, but Mr. Karapetyan did not find it necessary.

The PM also responded to the concerns constituting that Armenia is not able to accomplish “North-South” program. Let us remind you that only 31 km has been built from “North-South” highway which is 556 km, and cost 150.3 million USD and 23,14 Euros. However, the PM announced that that program is not put under question, they will assuredly accomplish it.

Karen Karapetyan and the ministers went to Rustaveli Street located at the historical center of Gyumri, where construction still goes on connected with the PM’s program of converting the center of Gyumri into a tourism center. He visited the building of the restaurant entitled “Jrahars (Mermaid)” bought by his family, he walked around the street and made some remarks to the workers. The PM even stood and asked one of the residents whether they are bothered a lot. The PM disliked the asymmetry between the street and the sidewalks being completely renovated, which brings about inconveniences for the residents. He was regularly calling the ones responsible for that, making remarks and when they were trying to state the opposite, he was responding insulted: “Come on.” The PM told one of the workers in Gyumri dialect: “You say you can do everything and do not succeed.”

“We will”, the worker tried to persuade him.

Nune AREVSHATYAN