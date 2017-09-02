Made in Artsakh: textile production in Artsakh

“Adamyan’s” has commenced a production of light textile in Artsakh since September 1. The founder of the company, Azat Adamyan informed that initially, light textile production will be in place, followed by more difficult types of products as well.

On September 1, the 1st batch has been already produced: pillows, pillows for pregnant women, T-shirts, skirts. “One of our primary issues is to hinder the import of Turkish products to some extent.”

“Adamyan’s” textile products are available only in the territory of Artsakh yet.

Ami CHICHAKYAN