Azerbaijan guarantees security of conference participants, Ashotyan and Tandilyan encompassed

As informed earlier, on September 22, headed by the President of the Standing Committee of the Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, the Members of the Representation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, will take part in the conference on the women’s health and gender equality promotion organized by the Committee of Social Affairs, Culture and Civil Society of Euronest PA.

MP Mane Tandilyan from “Yelq” bloc of the Parliament is among the Members of the Representation. “If it is decided that the conference should take place in Baku, then we are the full members of that conference, we want and will go to Baku. The gender equality issue is important and we are going to discuss a compact agenda”, informed Armen Ashotyan, referring to the forthcoming meeting.

As stated by him, Mane Tandilyan and he do not have an issue of not representing their overviews or not participating: “It is another issue that our participation is interesting in the current geopolitical situation, taking into consideration Azerbaijan’s Armenophob policy which makes the ones killing Armenians a hero.”

Armen Ashotyan informed that 2 days ago respective security guarantees for all members were given by the Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s Parliament: “This is a ground for proceeding with our preparation operations. I am hopeful that the Azerbaijani side will be constructive in providing the physical presence of the Armenian participants in Baku and the equality of the participation in the conference. Some Azerbaijani media have given a hysterical response to our upcoming visit, but we do not have any similar complexes.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN