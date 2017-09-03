ARS Eastern USA Joins Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA shares the grief of those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Our hearts are with the thousands of people who are in desperate need of aid, medicine, and basic supplies.

For more than 107 years, assisting people in times of need has been the very essence of the ARS. In response to Hurricane Harvey, the ARS of Eastern USA has sent a direct donation to Americare for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

We urge our friends and supporters in the Armenian community to do the same. To make an online donation, visit our website at www.arseastusa.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA Inc., 80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200, Watertown, Mass. 02472.

The ARS is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization on the Roster in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.