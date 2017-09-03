Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:39 | September 3 2017
North Korea nuclear test: Trump condemns ‘hostile’ move

The US has joined North Korea’s regional neighbours in condemning the secretive communist state’s latest nuclear weapons test. BBC reports.

Pyongyang said it had a successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test.

“Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

