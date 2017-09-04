Raffi Hovannisian was welcomed in Sotk

Raffi K. Hovannisian, Armenia’s first minister of foreign affairs and current chairman of its Heritage Party, departed today for the capital of the Kingdom of Denmark, where on September 4 and 5 he will attend and address the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party (EPP) and meet with EPP President Joseph Daul.

Raffi Hovannisian’s working visit to Copenhagen comes on the heels of his participation on September 1 and 2 in the official celebrations, held in Stepanakert and Shushi, of the 26th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Artsakh.

En route of the freshly-opened highway from Vardenis to Martakert, Hovannisian was welcomed in the village of Sotk, region of Gegharkunik, by the mayor and the principal, students, and teachers of the local public school on the occasion of its “first bell,” marking the beginning of the academic year.