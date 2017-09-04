Armenia is to seek for security alternatives: Armenia’s security within CSTO not safe

“It was a serious strategic shortcoming”, informed “Yelq” bloc MP Gevorg Gorgisyan, commenting on Armenia’s sudden decision on not participating in Agile Spirit 2017 multinational military exercises in Georgia, from September 3-11.

Gevorg Gorgisyan insists that Armenia should seek for security alternatives, forasmuch as April War showed that Armenia’s security is not that safe in Collective Security Treaty Organization as it is represented to us. It was stipulated in “Yelq’s” pre-election plan as well. On that the US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Richard Mills had expressed his positive opinion as well.

Meanwhile, merely days ago, the Ambassador was talking about the necessity of Armenia to make sovereign decisions. The opposition MP thinks that making a decision in one day by the official Yerevan becomes a very bad tradition. “I am hopeful that this will not have a continuity any longer. Pursuant to the new Constitution, the most important decisions will not be made by a sole person, at least”, he informed.

Asked whether this incident can become a turning point or a cornerstone in Armenia-NATO relations, Gevorg Gorgisyan expressed his hopefulness that it will not be so. “Such decision, the uncertain answer of the Ministry of Defense are the manifestations of the bad behavior that no process of decision making within the Republican Party of Armenia is ever publicized. Everything is done behind the political curtains and the public will stand before a bad situation one day. The mistrust towards the government and authority proceeds from this as well”, added the opposition MP.

Nelly GRIGORYAN