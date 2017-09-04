More than 1,000 firefighters battling largest fire in Los Angeles history

California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles County on Sunday due to the ongoing La Tuna brush fire near Burbank. CNN reports.

Since the fire started Friday, it has burned more than 5,895 acres , forced residents to evacuate from their homes, shut down an interstate and sent massive plumes of smoke into the air.

Brown’s declaration will allow state personnel and equipment to be used in fighting the fires, at the direction of the California Office of Emergency Services.