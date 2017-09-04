Eduard Sharmazanov: Victories of Artsakh are all Armenians’ victories

The RA NA deputies led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov visited Artsakh Republic to take part in the festive events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the declaration of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR).

On September 2, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic Ashot Ghulyan received the RA NA delegation. Welcoming his colleagues, the Head of the Artsakh Republic Parliament has congratulated them on the NKR Declaration Day and has underlined that it is all Armenians’ achievement.

Eduard Sharmazanov conveyed the congratulation of the RA NA Speaker Ara Babloyan to Ashot Ghulyan. The RA NA Deputy Speaker has noted that Artsakh is all Armenians’ pride, and its victories are the victories of all Armenians.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts over the issues concerning the parlaimentary diplomacy and the improvement of the legislation.